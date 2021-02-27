Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTTR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.