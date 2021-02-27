Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after acquiring an additional 315,774 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

