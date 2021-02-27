Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRTS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

