Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $4.85. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 25,715 shares traded.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

