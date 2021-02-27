Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

