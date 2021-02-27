Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.07.

Get Service Stream alerts:

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through four segments: Fixed Communications, Network Construction, Energy & Water, and Comdain Infrastructure segments. The Fixed Communications segment engages in the provision of a range of operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services, including customer connections for owners of fixed-line telecommunication; and service and network assurance; design, construction, and installation of broadband services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.