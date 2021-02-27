ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $560.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is well-positioned to benefit from robust growth in subscription revenues. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to cloudify their infrastructure, the company is poised to boost uptake of its Now platform. Furthermore, its expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to bolster growth prospects. Based on strong adoption of its digital workflow solutions, ServiceNow expects 2021 subscription revenues, and billings, to grow year over year. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. Nevertheless, ServiceNow’s exposure to coronavirus-hit industries like transportation, hospitality, retail, and energy, is likely to hinder growth, at least in the near term. Further, intense competition and sluggishness in IT spending remain major concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. Truist boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $570.14.

ServiceNow stock opened at $533.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 151.12, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $3,998,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,151,000 after buying an additional 60,524 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 3,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

