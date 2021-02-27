Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 141.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

