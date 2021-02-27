Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 4,400 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

MNST stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.