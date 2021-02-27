Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 290.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vertiv by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Vertiv by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 303,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

