Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.13 Million in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 878,154 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,114,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $146,775.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,761,153.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,007 shares of company stock worth $2,137,959 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

