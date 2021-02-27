Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.28 Million in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $34.21 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.