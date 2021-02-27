Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 16,149 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,149 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 74,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 241,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 202,595 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $14.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

