Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 174,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,219 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.