SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.