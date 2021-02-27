SG Americas Securities LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $101.50.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852 shares in the company, valued at $79,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,247. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

