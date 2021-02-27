SG Americas Securities LLC Has $719,000 Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 75,505 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 316,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 136.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $680,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

