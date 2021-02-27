SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Ebix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ebix by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $754.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

