SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Viking Therapeutics worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.74 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

