SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

