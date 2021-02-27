Shannon Andresen Johnson Sells 846 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $73,458.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,416.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shannon Andresen Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

