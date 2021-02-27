Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $4.84. Sharp shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 13,169 shares changing hands.

SHCAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

