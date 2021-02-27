Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN opened at $44.35 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.