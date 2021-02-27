Shires Income (SHRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on April 30th

Shires Income (LON:SHRS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shires Income stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Shires Income has a 52-week low of GBX 157.85 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 272.10 ($3.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.55.

About Shires Income

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

