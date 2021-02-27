Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €180.80 ($212.71).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAE. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

SAE stock opened at €201.50 ($237.06) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €199.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €158.13.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

