Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,280.97 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,265.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,089.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

