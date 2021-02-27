Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,280.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,265.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,089.31. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.91, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

