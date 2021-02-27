ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Announces Earnings Results

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. 131,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,759. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $480.34 million, a P/E ratio of 182.52, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,076,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,685 shares of company stock worth $1,503,999. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

