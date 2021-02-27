Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 1,850 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colfax alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 2,218.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after acquiring an additional 703,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after acquiring an additional 638,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.