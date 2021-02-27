Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.29

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €117.29 ($137.99) and traded as high as €131.84 ($155.11). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) shares last traded at €130.18 ($153.15), with a volume of 1,096,126 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.27 ($148.55).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €128.96 and its 200 day moving average is €117.29.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) Company Profile (FRA:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

