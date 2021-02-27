Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWIR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

SWIR opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $615.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

