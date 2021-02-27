SIGA Technologies (SIGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ SIGA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 347,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $489.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.53. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.