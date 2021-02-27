Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 272,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter.

BSJN opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

