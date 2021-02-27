Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,833 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

