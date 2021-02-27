Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.07 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,803 shares of company stock worth $22,995,433. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.