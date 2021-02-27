Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after buying an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $392.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.34 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

