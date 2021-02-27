Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,319 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,626,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

