Sigma Planning Corp Sells 189 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

SWKS opened at $177.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.92. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

