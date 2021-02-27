Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s share price was down 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 2,734,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 880,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 290,059 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after buying an additional 210,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

