Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

SIX opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

