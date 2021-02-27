Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Skanska AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of SKSBF stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. Skanska AB has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

