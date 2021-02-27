Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post sales of $62.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.02 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $225.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $225.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $365.87 million, with estimates ranging from $365.74 million to $366.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

SKLZ opened at $31.61 on Friday. Skillz has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.