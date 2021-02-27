SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.50

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 1812647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.25 ($0.53).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58.

In related news, insider Douglas John Quinn sold 126,595 shares of SkinBioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £20,255.20 ($26,463.55).

About SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology.

