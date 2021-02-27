SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 527,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 806,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

About SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

