Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) PT Raised to $9.00

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

SRRTF opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.