SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $15.07 Average PT from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 836.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

