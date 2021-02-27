Small Cap Consu Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Small Cap Consu reissued their buy rating on shares of Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BOMH stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Boomer has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc, a holding company, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer Naturals, Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. It offers proprietary branded products, which they market and sell through retail and direct to consumer channels, primarily in the United States.

