Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Declares $0.06 Interim Dividend

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Smartgroup Company Profile

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

