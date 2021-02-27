Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 36,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,523,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 153,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,706,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.34. 7,844,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.45 and its 200-day moving average is $275.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

