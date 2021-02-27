Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,669 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $39,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.89. 3,755,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,595. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.61. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.